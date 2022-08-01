Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Corning by 138.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,070,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 622,425 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 29.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

