Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

