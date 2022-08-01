Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

