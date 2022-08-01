Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.86 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. UBS Group upped their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.