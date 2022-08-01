Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 96,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 822,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 29.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE:DG opened at $248.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

