Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.72 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.