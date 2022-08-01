Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $229.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

