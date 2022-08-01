Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.28 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $22.51 million and $8.72 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,553,534 coins and its circulating supply is 80,578,322 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

