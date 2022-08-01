Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.69-$5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.32 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.62-$1.64 EPS.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
