W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.25-28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $549.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.28. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $544.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $519.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

