W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $27.25-28.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $543.53 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $544.82. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

