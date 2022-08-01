Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.16 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00018128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.38 million and $14.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.