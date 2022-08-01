Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($176.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €137.30 ($140.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €141.33 and its 200 day moving average is €155.88. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.