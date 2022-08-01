Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.