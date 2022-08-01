Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

