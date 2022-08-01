VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

VNET Group Stock Down 4.5 %

VNET Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 27,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.91.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts predict that VNET Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

