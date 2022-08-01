VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 492.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VMware were worth $105,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.