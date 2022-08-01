VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $116.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.