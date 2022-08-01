Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

