Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.
NYSE V opened at $212.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
