Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $204.71. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,556. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.70 and a 200-day moving average of $210.88.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

