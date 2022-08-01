Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.31. 45,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,773. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

