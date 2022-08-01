Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRC shares. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIRC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

