Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €124.00 ($126.53) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($114.29) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($114.29) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €2.84 ($2.90) during trading on Monday, hitting €93.38 ($95.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($90.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.07 and its 200 day moving average is €91.82.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

