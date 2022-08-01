Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Vidya has a market cap of $4.49 million and $2.37 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00132449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,105,377 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.