Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

