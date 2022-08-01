Vetri (VLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Vetri (VLD) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Vetri has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $140.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00132449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global.

Buying and Selling Vetri

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.