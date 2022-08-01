Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.50. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 9,654 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,793.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,435,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

