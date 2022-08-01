Verso Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $488,191.20 and $33,311.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00628228 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.