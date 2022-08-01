Verso Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $488,191.20 and $33,311.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00628228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.