Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

VZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.