Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

VZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,906. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

