Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.04. 725,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,252,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

