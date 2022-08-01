Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,652 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,428,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,196,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

