Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

