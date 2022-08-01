Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

