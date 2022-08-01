Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and $9.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.