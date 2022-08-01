VAULT Trading Down 46.7% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 58.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $89,579.28 and $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00603635 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 614,507 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

