VAULT Trading Down 46.7% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 58.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $89,579.28 and $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00603635 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
VAULT Coin Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 614,507 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VAULT
