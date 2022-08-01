Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €65.50 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday.

Varta Price Performance

ETR VAR1 opened at €79.20 ($80.82) on Monday. Varta has a 12 month low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 12 month high of €165.90 ($169.29). The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

