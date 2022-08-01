Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

