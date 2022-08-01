Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

