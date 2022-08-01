Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Aspiriant LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $145,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.70. 2,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

