Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $82,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

