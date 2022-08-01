Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

