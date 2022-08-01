Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

VCIT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,635. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

