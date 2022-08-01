Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

