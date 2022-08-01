Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $251.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

