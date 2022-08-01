Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $42.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

