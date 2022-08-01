Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $62.05. 13,118,622 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

