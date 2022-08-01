Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 5,365 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,326. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.