Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys New Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $12,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,383. The firm has a market cap of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

RealReal Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

