Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 49,339 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.20. 3,085,061 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

